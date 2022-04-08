Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Full extent of flood damage in Wollongong schools still unknown

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 8 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Illawarra schools won't know for a while how much real damage was caused from the deluge of rain that hit the region on Thursday.

Parents wait to pick their kids up from Woonona High School on Thursday morning. Picture: Andromeda Lembo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.