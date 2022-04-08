Here to make you smile Advertising Feature

GRAND OPENING: Pacific Smiles Dental is opening a new clinic at Dapto Mall on April 11. It will be their fourth centre in the Illawarra. Photo: Supplied

The team at Pacific Smiles Dental are excited to announce the grand opening of their new clinic located in Dapto, which will be their fourth centre in the Illawarra area, opening April 11.

Dapto will add to Pacific Smiles Dental's growing national network of over 100 dental centres, delivering on their aim of improving the oral health of all Australians to world's best.

The new location will be offering a comprehensive range of dental services to ensure patients have easy and convenient access to great value, high-quality dental care.

Open seven days a week, with late and emergency appointments available, meaning you'll always have the support you need with experienced dentists on call.

You can also expect all of the excellent value, caring service and professional expertise that's synonymous with the brand, along with a wide range of services, including dental care for children, general check-ups, cosmetic dentistry and more.

Committed to delivering outstanding patient care and customer service through a growing network of quality Dental Centres which provide practitioners, patients, private health insurers and other third-party funders with the service and care that they deserve and expect.

Services will include general, family and cosmetic dental treatments, including preventive services such as dental check-ups, cleans and x-rays, dental care for children, cosmetic dentistry and more.

To ensure affordable preventative care for their patients, Pacific Smiles Dental, Dapto will offer fixed price check-ups* for patients without health insurance and Free Kids Dental# for eligible families under the Child Dental Benefits Schedule. An eligible child will receive up to $1026 in benefits from the Commonwealth Government to spend on selected dental services every two calendar years.

Conveniently located at Dapto Mall (upstairs near Expresso Warriors) offering a modern, comfortable and caring experience for all patients. To book an appointment at Pacific Smiles Dental, Dapto call 4260 1100 or email dapto@pacificsmiles.com.au.

Terms and Conditions: Offers only available at Pacific Smiles Dental, Dapto. *Fixed Price Check-ups are $199 for adults over the age of 12 and $90 for kids 12 and under and include examination (011, 012), scale and clean (114) or removal of plaque (111), fluoride (121), x-rays (022 x 2) and OPG (037) as deemed necessary and appropriate in the clinical opinion of the dentist. #Free Kids Dental when services covered by the Commonwealth Government's Child Dental Benefits Schedule are bulk billed by participating practitioners for treatments provided to eligible patients.

