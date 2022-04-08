Illawarra Mercury
Australia Institute chief economist to talk federal election at UOW Masterclass

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 8 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:30am
The Australia Institute chief economist Dr Richard Denniss will speak at UOW's first free MBA Masterclass event on April 11.

Dr Richard Denniss, the head of one of Australia's most influential public policy think tanks, is not one for telling people how to vote.

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

