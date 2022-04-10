The electorate covers: an area from Fitzroy Falls, Robertson and Dunmore in the south to Lake Avon, Alpine, Welby, Kembla Grange and Primbee in the north. In the east follows the coast from Primbee to Shell Cove and in the west Sutton Forest and part of Werai. The main localities include Alpine, Berrima, Bowral, Dapto, Dunmore, Fitzroy Falls, Kembla Grange, Mittagong, Moss Vale, Primbee, Robertson, Shellharbour, Sutton Forest, Unanderra, Welby and Werai (part).

