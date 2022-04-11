Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Weather

The sun is out in the Illawarra, but for how much longer?

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 11 2022 - 5:35am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While the sun shines: A Mount Keira man was one of many Illawarra residents cutting their lawns on Monday morning, ahead of more rain this week. Picture: Adam McLean

A low chorus of lawn mowers and washing machines could be heard across sodden Illawarra suburbs on Monday morning, heralding the start of a rare dry and sunny day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.