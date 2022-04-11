Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Reath's Olympics experience vital on NBL playoffs stage for Illawarra Hawks: Saville

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated April 11 2022 - 6:54am, first published 1:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In form: Duop Reath. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Olympian Glen Saville has backed bronze medal-winning Hawks big man Duop Reath to harness the experience in Tokyo to drive Illawarra to a second NBL title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.