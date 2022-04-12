Put your seafood order in early Advertising Feature

Many families enjoy a seafood meal this Easter - not only is seafood delicious and a great crowd pleaser but it's easy to prepare too.

But there have been warnings about a shortage of seafood this Easter resulting in calls for customers to get their orders in early.

A feast: Home of the Illawarra's best seafood - both fresh and cooked, their wonderful trained staff are here to help you. Photos: Shutterstock and Supplied (above)

These shortages of seafood are a result of flooding, international demand, wild weather and COVID.

Many crew members are recovering from COVID while the wild seas, that have been a consistent feature lately, mean that they can't go out to catch the seafood.

Prices are expected to increase - some sources say up to 40 per cent - so get your orders in early.

Prawns, Tasmanian salmon and oysters are all affected by these shortages while Australian snapper is still a good bet.

Harbourside Fish Market & Cafe is a local business committed to providing the freshest and tastiest seafood to the Illawarra community.

Located in North Wollongong next to Dan Murphy's, they stock a wide variety of whole fish, fish fillets, prawns, oysters and much, much more.

Home of the Illawarra's best seafood - both fresh and cooked, their wonderful trained staff are here to help you choose or cook you the best seafood feast.

"Our friendly and knowledgeable staff are more than happy to help even the least enthusiastic fish eaters find something they will enjoy," the owners said.

There is also a comfortable cafe located in the store so you can eat the seafood freshly cooked for you.

"We now also offer fresh cooked seafood that is only the best and sets us apart from all other cooked seafood outlets," they added. "So make sure to come and try us for yourself with reasonable prices, plenty of seating and even BYO."

Takeaway orders are available in-store as well as from delivery such as doordash.com, deliveroo.com.au and menulog.com.au

Harbourside Fish Market & Cafe is located at 2a/6 Flinders St, North Wollongong and have the following opening hours.



Fresh seafood

Wednesday, Thursday 8am till 6pm

Good Friday, 6am till 4pm

Saturday, 10am till 5pm

Easter Sunday, 9am till 2pm

Cafe opening hours

Thursday, Good Friday, 10am till 6.30pm

Saturday, 10am till 5pm

Easter Sunday from 10am till 2pm