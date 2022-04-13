Immortalising memories

REAL CONNECTION: Funeral director, Megan Edmonds makes it her priority to learn the story of the departed, to ensure the service accurately reflects their personality.

This is branded content for Hansen and Cole Funerals.



Hansen and Cole Funerals have been serving the communities of Shellharbour, Wollongong, Kiama and Sutherland Shire since 1936, making them one of the most trusted funeral homes in the region.

Their two locations are both impeccably designed with comfort in mind, and their Kembla Grange location is the largest funeral home in the South Coast.

With a newly renovated chapel that can comfortably seat 300 people, and a second, more intimate chapel that can accommodate up to 60 people, their Kembla Grange funeral home has options for all types of services.



Both locations have landscaped lawns and gardens, quality catering facilities and a condolence lounge.

But the real difference that Hansen and Cole Funerals provides is in their people.

They have a genuine passion for helping to bring comfort to families in mourning, while creating a moving service to commemorate loved ones.

"For us, the most rewarding part of the whole service is getting to know the person who has passed through the stories told to us by the families. Then we can tailor the service to celebrate their life.



"A beautiful way to know we have connected to the family's wishes is when people are leaving the service and say 'She or He would have loved that,'" said funeral director Megan Edmonds.

COMFORTING ATMOSPHERE: Hansen and Cole have two beautiful chapels, a condolence lounge and landscaped lawns and gardens. Photos: Supplied.

Their team know how important it is to afford guests a moment of reflection. For some, this may follow a traditional service in a chapel and for others, this might mean straying from tradition and choosing an alternative location altogether.

"Some families come very prepared with their wishes and want only our guidance. Many more people are pre-planning their funeral service so they can choose what they would like to happen in the event of their death. This saves the family the potential distress of having to make choices that they are unsure of at the most difficult time," Ms Edmonds said.



It's no secret that grief is an overwhelming emotion with the ability to floor anybody, and having to plan a funeral while in the grips of such a loss can seem implausible. The right help can make it smoother.

"We offer personalised funeral services and listen to our family's needs. We offer guidance and support before, during and after the funeral has taken place.

"We always follow up with the families after their funeral services to see how they are dealing with their grief and offer assistance if required. Or we simply just be there for them to have a chat," said Ms Edmonds.