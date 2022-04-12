Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Cleveland out to prove Illawarra Hawks NBL title credentials against Sydney Kings

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated April 13 2022 - 2:13am, first published April 12 2022 - 5:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fly: Antonius Cleveland. Picture: Sylvia Liber

It's the 21st anniversary of the most dramatic moment in Illawarra Hawks history this week, but superstar shooter Antonius Cleveland is intent on making memories of his own in pursuit of the foundation's second NBL title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.