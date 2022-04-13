COVID cases climb steadily through Illawarra-Shoalhaven

There almost 100 new COVID cases across the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.