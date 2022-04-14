Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Covid

'I don't ever want it': The residents still COVID-free after two years

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 14 2022 - 6:30am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucky few: Albion Park resident Leanne Hawke is one the the increasingly rare people who have avoided getting COVID-19. Picture: Robert Peet.

As the pandemic ticks on, people like Albion Park resident Leanne Hawke are becoming more and more rare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.