Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong Botanic Garden's theatre man Michael Connor bows out

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
April 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CURTAIN CALL: Michael Connor (front), pictured with his theatre partner Nick Higgins, will bring to an end this week his 30-year plus career performing in Wollongong Botanic Garden's educative theatre shows. Picture: Sylvia Liber

The man well-known for playing Captain Compost, A Tree Musketeer and the ghost of Courtney Puckey is sad to be retiring from a job he loves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.