Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Young Wollongong gamer gives Zig Zag Hub a thumbs up for new program

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 15 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW PROGRAM: Zig Zag Hub's Entrepreneurship for Creative Kids facilitator Andre Hollis and Darius Garner. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Darius Garner reckons he's a pretty good gamer and YouTuber to boot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.