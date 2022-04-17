Illawarra Mercury
Lifesaver warns of death trap' waterholes on Illawarra beaches

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated April 17 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:00am
HAZARD: Col Bruton is worried about the dangers of deep waterholes that have formed at the mouths of creeks after the storms, like Flanagan's Creek in Thirroul. Picture: Robert Peet

A veteran lifesaver has warned that waterholes at creeks along Illawarra beaches might look calm and inviting, but could prove deadly to young and inexperienced swimmers.

