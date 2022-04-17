A male cyclist has been taken to hospital with a suspected spinal injury after a collision with a car in Wollongong on Monday morning.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
