Car, cyclist crash at Keira and Swan streets in Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 18 2022 - 12:56am, first published April 17 2022 - 11:42pm
A male cyclist has been taken to hospital with a suspected spinal injury after a collision with a car in Wollongong on Monday morning.

