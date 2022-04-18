Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Truck breakdown affecting traffic on Mount Ousley Road

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 18 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A truck has broken down on Mount Ousley Road, causing congestion as holidaymakers try to return home. Pictures: NSW Police Force Traffic and Highway Command

A broken-down truck on Mount Ousley Road is slowing holidaymakers as they try to return home after the long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.