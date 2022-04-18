Illawarra Mercury
Two adults and a child receive minor injuries in two-car crash at Dunmore

By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 18 2022 - 10:10pm, first published 9:35pm
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Dunmore. Photos: Shane Koster

Two adults and a child escaped with minor injuries from a two-car crash on the Princes Highway at Dunmore on Tuesday morning.

