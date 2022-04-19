Illawarra Mercury
Princes Highway closes at Maddens Plains for emergency roadwork

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated April 19 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:27am
All southbound lanes of the Princes Highway at Maddens Plains are closing at 10.30am on Tuesday for emergency maintenance work.

