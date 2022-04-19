Illawarra Mercury
Widening of Thirroul railway bridge under investigation by Transport for NSW


By Glen Humphries
Updated April 19 2022 - 6:17am, first published 5:30am
The Thirroul railway bridge, a noted traffic choke point, is under investigation for potential widening. Picture: Glen Humphries

The Thirroul rail bridge could be widened, with Transport for NSW to carry out a "strategic investigation".

