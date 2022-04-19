Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra president Dorry Kordahi stands down before Hawks NBL title shot

April 19 2022
Time's up: Dorry Kordahi. Picture: Adam McLean

The Illawarra Hawks have eyes on the NBL championship, but off-court the club has undergone a major shake-up, with president Dorry Kordahi standing down.

