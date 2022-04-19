Illawarra Mercury
Storm snaps large Cliff Road pine tree in half, Blue Mile closed

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 19 2022 - 10:09pm, first published 9:35pm
A large pine tree on Cliff Road suffered the impacts of Tuesday night's storm. Picture: Wollongong City SES unit

One of the large pine trees lining Wollongong's Cliff Road snapped in half during a short but fierce storm that hit the region on Tuesday night.

