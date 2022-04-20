Illawarra Mercury

Lived experience of suicide can create change

By Jo Riley
April 20 2022 - 10:00pm
Many people within our communities have a lived experience of suicide. Some have experienced thoughts of suicide or survived a suicide attempt; some are carers to others who experience suicidal crisis; and some have lost a loved one by suicide. While each individual has a deeply unique and personal journey, their experiences can have a transformative effect on how we collectively understand and prevent suicide.

