He has twice helped save the Hawks from the brink of collapse, but Mat Campbell insists the club is in an "outstanding" position as he becomes acting president following the sudden departure of Dorry Kordahi.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.