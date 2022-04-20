Illawarra Mercury
Swastikas, swear words spray-painted on vehicles in Bulli and Gwynneville

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated April 20 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:00am
Swastika symbols painted on vehicles in Bulli and Gwynneville this week.

Vandals armed with sky-blue spray paint have taken to graffitiing Nazi symbology and offensive language on vehicles in Wollongong.

