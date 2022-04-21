Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Put region's tax take into transport upgrades. Letters to the editor, April 22, 2022

April 21 2022 - 6:00pm
Put region's tax take into transport upgrades. Letters, April 22, 2022

According to Wollongong University's Alex Frino our area pays $4 billion in taxes each year. A tax cash cow for any political party. So, OK our rail line is old, dangerous but vital for commuters and industry. Let's get $1 billion of our paid taxes back to fix this up. Transport expert Dr Philip Laird has been advocating rail transport improvements for years. Let's start with his input.

