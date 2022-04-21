Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Every child is a blessing': Illawarra parents fire back after PM Scott Morrison says he and wife Jenny are 'blessed' not to have a disabled child

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated April 21 2022 - 6:37am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parents of children with disabilities in the Illawarra have slammed Prime Minister Scott Morrison over comments made overnight, in which he said he and wife Jenny were 'blessed' not to have a child who was 'disabled'.

Disappointing comment: Erin Jamieson at her store, The Sensory Studio, said she was "blessed to have a daughter with autism". Picture: Adam McLean
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.