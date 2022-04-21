Illawarra Mercury
Federal election 2022: Fiona Phillips points to national fund as housing crisis solution, teases Labor has 'more to say'

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated April 21 2022 - 1:32am, first published 12:29am
Ms Phillips officially launched her re-election campaign in Nowra on Wednesday, joined by Shadow Minister for Education and Women Tanya Plibersek, Whitlam MP Stephen Jones, and Senator Tim Ayres.

LAUNCH DAY: Whitlam MP Stephen Jones, NSW senator Tim Ayers, and Shadow Minister for Education and Women Tanya Plibersek joined Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips in Nowra for her re-election campaign launch. Photo: Jorja McDonnell
