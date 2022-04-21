Ms Phillips officially launched her re-election campaign in Nowra on Wednesday, joined by Shadow Minister for Education and Women Tanya Plibersek, Whitlam MP Stephen Jones, and Senator Tim Ayres.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
