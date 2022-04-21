Illawarra Mercury
Elderly Wollongong woman among 16 deaths reported in daily COVID-19 figures

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 21 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:09am
A vaccinated Wollongong woman in her 90s was one of 16 people to die from the virus on Wednesday, as the state reported 17,447 new cases.

