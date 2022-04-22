For those who fell on far shores Advertising Feature

Solemn commemoration: The landing site as it is today. Photo: Supplied

AS THE sun rises on April 25, thousands of Australians will attend a solemn ceremony.

The Anzac Day dawn service is usually held at a town cenotaph, a memorial park, and the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

Later in the day, people will join the Anzac Day march and parade, alongside relatives wearing medals bestowed to loved ones.

A commemoration service may also be held, where a wreath may be laid at a cenotaph or monument marking soldiers who fell when serving their country.

In the afternoon, people may indulge in a game of two-up at their local pub or club.

Dawn Service, Sydney

The official NSW ANZAC Day Dawn Service will be held at the Cenotaph in Martin Place, Sydney on April 25 at 4.30am - the time at which the first Australians waded ashore at ANZAC Cove.

There are three public viewing areas available:

Martin Place at George Street - seating is available until capacity is reached (entry via George Street) Martin Place outside Challis House - standing only, limited capacity (entry via George Street) Martin Place between Pitt Street and Castlereagh Street - standing only (entry via Castlereagh Street)



Please note for the safety of all patrons, bag checks will be conducted on entry.

Travel

Buses to and from the city will be using alternate routes and stops while road closures are in place.



Please note no light rail services will operate between Town Hall and Circular Quay from 3am to 6.30am.



Public transport services are free on Anzac Day for members and ex-members of the Australian Defence Force - this includes their carers, spouses, children and grandchildren of deceased service personnel or living war veterans.



Additionally, travel on all modes of transport on the Opal network will be free for commuters for 12 days from 4am on Thursday, April 14 until 3.59am on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.



Medals

On Anzac Day, people like to display service medals. Serving personnel wear their decorations on the left-hand side of the chest while relatives should wear the medals on the right-hand side of their chest.



March

Major road closures will be in place throughout Sydney CBD from 2am until 4pm. For the order of the march, see the website at rslnsw.org.au/commemoration/anzac-day-2022/sydney-cbd-march/

Flags

The Australian National Flag is to be flown at half mast from sunrise until 12.00 hours on Anzac Day.



COVID guidelines