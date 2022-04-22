AS THE sun rises on April 25, thousands of Australians will attend a solemn ceremony.
The Anzac Day dawn service is usually held at a town cenotaph, a memorial park, and the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.
Later in the day, people will join the Anzac Day march and parade, alongside relatives wearing medals bestowed to loved ones.
A commemoration service may also be held, where a wreath may be laid at a cenotaph or monument marking soldiers who fell when serving their country.
In the afternoon, people may indulge in a game of two-up at their local pub or club.
Dawn Service, Sydney
The official NSW ANZAC Day Dawn Service will be held at the Cenotaph in Martin Place, Sydney on April 25 at 4.30am - the time at which the first Australians waded ashore at ANZAC Cove.
There are three public viewing areas available:
Martin Place at George Street - seating is available until capacity is reached (entry via George Street)
Martin Place outside Challis House - standing only, limited capacity (entry via George Street)
Martin Place between Pitt Street and Castlereagh Street - standing only (entry via Castlereagh Street)
Please note for the safety of all patrons, bag checks will be conducted on entry.
Travel
Buses to and from the city will be using alternate routes and stops while road closures are in place.
Please note no light rail services will operate between Town Hall and Circular Quay from 3am to 6.30am.
Public transport services are free on Anzac Day for members and ex-members of the Australian Defence Force - this includes their carers, spouses, children and grandchildren of deceased service personnel or living war veterans.
Additionally, travel on all modes of transport on the Opal network will be free for commuters for 12 days from 4am on Thursday, April 14 until 3.59am on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Medals
On Anzac Day, people like to display service medals. Serving personnel wear their decorations on the left-hand side of the chest while relatives should wear the medals on the right-hand side of their chest.
March
Major road closures will be in place throughout Sydney CBD from 2am until 4pm. For the order of the march, see the website at rslnsw.org.au/commemoration/anzac-day-2022/sydney-cbd-march/
Flags
The Australian National Flag is to be flown at half mast from sunrise until 12.00 hours on Anzac Day.
COVID guidelines
The wearing of masks is encouraged for indoor settings where you cannot maintain a safe distance from others. Remember it's mandatory to wear a face mask on public transport - see the NSW Government COVID-19 website.
Anzac Day salutes the courage and bravery of those soldiers who fought at Gallipoli.
They may have suffered defeat; however, their courage spawned a legend that is still observed to this day.
Those initial Anzacs were volunteers from the First Australian Imperial Force.
They had just completed training in Egypt when they were called to serve alongside British and French troops sailing up the Dardanelles Strait.
Their ultimate aim was to capture Gallipoli Peninsula, then under German and Ottoman control, through the sea route of the strait, a vital stretch of water connecting the Black Sea with the Aegean.
Those original Diggers must have been frightened and confused when they disembarked on the thin strip of beach known as Gaba Tepe on April 25, 1915.
It was still dark and chilly as the boats disgorged about 20,000 Australian soldiers just before dawn on the Gallipoli peninsula.
By nightfall, 747 of those soldiers would lie dead on the beach or close by in the surrounding steep cliffs.
Their commanding officers had under-estimated the determination of the enemy Turks under the command of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
But the Australians and New Zealanders fought on.
These "worthy sons of the Empire" fought a piecemeal battle under mixed orders.
The Turks, perched atop the surrounding hills, took pot-shots at the troops.
Despite the seeming impossibility of Winston Churchill's Dardanelles war plan, fighting on the peninsula dragged on for another eight-and-a-half months.
In that time, 44,070 Allied troops were killed, 8709 of whom were Australians.
The first Anzac Day was held on April 25, 1916, when every state held ceremonies to honour the fallen.
Anzac Day provides the nation to pause and reflect on that horrific death toll from 1915, as well as honour those serving in conflicts since.
Whether you have retired from service in the Australian Defence Force (ADF), Armed Forces, or are still serving, joining RSL NSW means so much more than being invited to events. It's not just what you get as a valued member, it's also about what you can do for other veterans.
The ADF and Armed Forces are a family of committed people who thrive on camaraderie. After transitioning from service, that bond is continued via your local RSL NSW sub-branch.
Partners, spouses and families can join some sub-Branches as Affiliate or Auxiliary Members so they can feel a part of their loved one's post-service life and can support other members who are on the road to recovery from mental or physical health issues, need help with Department of Veteran Affairs claims, employment support, or just need a good mate to lean on.
On top of that, RSL NSW can help them transition from service-to-civilian life, employment and introduce members to the many services that their partner charities RSL LifeCare and RSL DefenceCare provide that will help them to lead a productive and connected life.
You'll also receive a membership badge that is recognised by veterans across Australia and a free quarterly membership magazine.
Service Member - any former or current service member of the Australian Defence Force or Armed Forces. Former and current service member. Free membership.
Unattached Member - a current or former service member who does not wish to join a sub-branch but would like to join RSL NSW as a 'virtual' member and receive regular communications such as newsletters. Free membership.
Affiliate Member - a relative of a Service Member, a Cadet or Officer of Cadets or a member of the public who has provided significant service to the League and would like to assist the sub-Branch. Note: not all RSL NSW sub-Branches accept Affiliate members. Free membership.
Auxiliary Member - the Australian Imperial Service of Women's Auxiliary was formed in Sydney by female relatives of men who served in the Australian Imperial Forces in the First World War. The auxiliaries raised money for the welfare of men and women who served plus their widows and families.
Today, the RSL NSW Auxiliary volunteers are composed of men and women who raise funds for the wellbeing of current and ex-serving members of the ADF and their families, visit veterans in hospital, in aged care facilities, assist with sub-Branch commemoration activities and cater for sub-Branch events.
Visit rslnsw.org.au/get-involved/become-a-member/ and fill in the online form (or email the completed PDF form to support@rslnsw.org.au) or take it to your local RSL sub-Branch.