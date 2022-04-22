Become an RSL member Advertising Feature

Staying connected: Especially to people who understand what you have been through is the most valuable support an ADF member can have. Photo: Shutterstock

Whether you have retired from service in the Australian Defence Force (ADF), Armed Forces, or are still serving, joining RSL NSW means so much more than being invited to events. It's not just what you get as a valued member, it's also about what you can do for other veterans.

The ADF and Armed Forces are a family of committed people who thrive on camaraderie. After transitioning from service, that bond is continued via your local RSL NSW sub-branch.



Partners, spouses and families can join some sub-Branches as Affiliate or Auxiliary Members so they can feel a part of their loved one's post-service life and can support other members who are on the road to recovery from mental or physical health issues, need help with Department of Veteran Affairs claims, employment support, or just need a good mate to lean on.



On top of that, RSL NSW can help them transition from service-to-civilian life, employment and introduce members to the many services that their partner charities RSL LifeCare and RSL DefenceCare provide that will help them to lead a productive and connected life.



You'll also receive a membership badge that is recognised by veterans across Australia and a free quarterly membership magazine.



Service Member - any former or current service member of the Australian Defence Force or Armed Forces. Former and current service member. Free membership.

Unattached Member - a current or former service member who does not wish to join a sub-branch but would like to join RSL NSW as a 'virtual' member and receive regular communications such as newsletters. Free membership.

Affiliate Member - a relative of a Service Member, a Cadet or Officer of Cadets or a member of the public who has provided significant service to the League and would like to assist the sub-Branch. Note: not all RSL NSW sub-Branches accept Affiliate members. Free membership.

Auxiliary Member - the Australian Imperial Service of Women's Auxiliary was formed in Sydney by female relatives of men who served in the Australian Imperial Forces in the First World War. The auxiliaries raised money for the welfare of men and women who served plus their widows and families.



Today, the RSL NSW Auxiliary volunteers are composed of men and women who raise funds for the wellbeing of current and ex-serving members of the ADF and their families, visit veterans in hospital, in aged care facilities, assist with sub-Branch commemoration activities and cater for sub-Branch events.

