Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong two-up scene set to focus on bunker set-up at City Diggers

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated April 24 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two-up is on at the City Diggers on Anzac Day, with money raised going to Illawarra RSL sub-branches.

The traditional two-up game on Anzac Day will be centred on a new "bunker" being set up inside the City Diggers club in Wollongong, complete with sandbags and camouflage netting to foster the atmosphere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.