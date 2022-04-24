Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Otford resident railing about track noise at landslip site

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 24 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work: An aerial photo of work being carried out on the train line at Otford following a land slip after recent heavy rains. Picture: supplied

An Otford resident said the recent landslip on the rail line is no surprise, it had been coming for some time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.