Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour Council making plans for a 'new' harbour

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 24 2022 - 3:21am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naming: The harbour that houses the Shellharbour Marina could be about to get a name of its own, according to council papers. Picture: Shellharbour Council

Shellharbour Council is considering creating a Shell Cove Harbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.