Free family fun continues in Kiama for KISS Arts Festival

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated April 24 2022 - 12:09am, first published April 23 2022 - 11:39pm
Across the weekend, Black Beach in Kiama and surrounding venues has hosted street performers, sideshow, circus and variety acts, a raft race, lantern-making workshops plus a lantern parade, a fire sculpture on the harbour, a fire show, musicians a stand-up comedy event, plus stand-up for kids.

