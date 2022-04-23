Across the weekend, Black Beach in Kiama and surrounding venues has hosted street performers, sideshow, circus and variety acts, a raft race, lantern-making workshops plus a lantern parade, a fire sculpture on the harbour, a fire show, musicians a stand-up comedy event, plus stand-up for kids.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
