Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Two-year-old boy punched during assault, court hears

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 24 2022 - 3:26am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two-year-old boy punched during assault, court hears

A Worrigee man who allegedly punched a two-year-old during an incident on Saturday was granted bail in Wollongong Bail Court on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.