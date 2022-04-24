Illawarra Mercury
All aboard! The South Coast rail line reopens after two weeks of work

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 24 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:30am
Fixed: Recent repair work on landslips along the South Coast rail line is now complete, with services running again from Monday. Picture: Transport for NSW

After being closed for two weeks, the South Coast line between Thirroul and Waterfall will reopen from tomorrow.

