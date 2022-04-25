'Oh yeah, that's me' on CCTV, man admits in Wollongong court

Illawarra Mercury
'Oh yeah, that's me' on CCTV, man admitted: court

Updated April 25 2022 - 6:37am, first published 1:30am
When confronted with a CCTV image of a man inside a Nowra pensioner's house in the middle of the night, Clifford Thomas said, "oh yeah, that's me", Wollongong Bail Court heard.

