Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'We will get through this': Wollongong nursing boss honoured in state awards

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 25 2022 - 3:57am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High praise in tough times: The Illawarra Shoalhaven's executive director of nursing, midwifery and clinical governance Deborah Cameron, and palliative care nurse Allison Millar received nursing awards last week.

A Wollongong nursing executive has been recognised for being a "strong and transformational leader" during the pandemic, winning a prestigious leadership gong at the state's Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.