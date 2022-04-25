Illawarra Mercury
Windang family's birthday wish for baby Ryder as he fights aggressive brain cancer

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 25 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
Less than three years after their baby daughter Charlie was rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery, the Montgomery family of Windang are dealing with the unimaginable news that their second-born, Ryder, who is due to turn one next month, may not make it to his second birthday.

With fluffy blond hair, soft lips and round baby cheeks, Ryder Montgomery loves to cuddle, babble and has just started to really show off his cheeky personality.

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.

