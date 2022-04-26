Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Explainer

Daycare centres to set their own COVID-19 rules as isolation requirements lift

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 26 2022 - 8:46am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rules differ: Childcare services can set their own policies to determine the conditions of accepting a child who is a household contact. Picture: file photo

As kids return to schools this week, the NSW government has issued a set of guidelines to help parents and students navigate the changing rules on isolation for household contacts of people sick with COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.