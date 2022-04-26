Eye on the horizon at Illawarra military precinct

A new artwork at a historic Illawarra military site aims to capture people's attention and encourage them to think more about the area's role in Australia's war efforts of World War II.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.