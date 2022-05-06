Services and industries all around the world are making the move to online delivery, from university classes down to the local farmers market.
As of last month, you don't need to roll out of bed on a Sunday morning to find fresh produce.
Wollongong's first online farmers market launched in April, connecting local people to local produce.
"It was one idea that started bubbling away mid last year," Food Fairness Illawarra Program Manager Berbel Franse said.
The online market is the brain-child of Healthy Cities and Food Fairness Illawarra, and is an attempt to create a culture and economy that supports local producers and growers.
"Particularly during covid, we had significant supply chain disruptions," Ms Franse said.
"And it's not just COVID... it's the floods, we've had a run with fires, there's heaps going.
"More than ever it reminds us how important local resilience is, and to build that resilience, food is such a big player."
The click-and-collect style system creates a focus on sustainability and what's in season, she said.
Producers update their stock on weekly basis according to what they have and what is available to harvest the next week.
"A lot of revenue leaves our region instead of being kept in the region," Ms Franse said.
"It's great to be in tune with what's happening locally and challenges that our local produces go through."
The response so far has been positive, with locals placing orders and producers embracing the system, Ms Franse said.
The online farmers market launched in April with 145 products from 22 local producers.
