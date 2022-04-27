Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Which roads in your suburb is Wollongong City Council planning to fix?

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 27 2022 - 5:25am, first published 3:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's no surprise that a big chunk of Wollongong City Council's planned budget for 2022-23 is being spent on roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.