Fears over shortage of medicine for diabetics. Letters, April 29, 2022

From all the recent letters to the Mercury we know that our medical care due to lack of staff and availability of appointments for urgent medical care is rife in our area. I know our hospital staff, ambulance drivers, paramedics etc. are caring devoted people who do their best with what they have available. However, I wish to point out another problem I came across today; I am a Type 2 diabetic, I ordered my injectable weekly injection of Ozempic 1 mg today. The chemist informed me that there is none available (they have been unable to obtain for 4 weeks). It was suggested that I ring another chemist to obtain my script.

