Illawarra residents urged to get flu jab ahead of horror season as cases mount

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated April 28 2022 - 5:27am, first published 4:00am
Cases climbing: Pharmacist Thomas Ho of Downtown Mediadvice Pharmacy in Wollongong administers a flu jab. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Illawarra residents are being urged to book their flu vaccination amid an explosion of influenza cases across NSW in recent weeks, with health experts warning young children face the greatest risk of becoming seriously ill due to a lack of immunity to the virus.

