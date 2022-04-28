Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

No Costco outlet planned for Warrawong - at the old Bunnings site or anywhere else

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 28 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nope: Don't believe what you've been told - you're not going to see a Costco at the old Bunnings site at Warrawong. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Costco coming to Warrawong - like Bulli getting a KFC it's a rumour that just won't go away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.