Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Minor parties challenging the Labor stranglehold in the Illawarra

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 29 2022 - 10:12am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Running: Greens candidates for Whitlam and Cunningham - Jamie Dixon and Dylan Green. Mr Dixon believes he's laying the groundwork for a future Greens MP in the seat. Picture: Robert Peet

Unless you're running for one of the major parties in the Illawarra's three electorates, the odds of winning aren't in your favour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.