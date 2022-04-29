Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra building sites included in run-off pollution 'blitz'

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated April 29 2022 - 1:47am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resident Brian Murphy near some runoff barriers that proved insufficient at Wombarra.

Construction sites across Wollongong and Shellharbour will be part of a new "blitz" on runoff and sediment containment next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.