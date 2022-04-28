Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'He is a monster': Pod of killer whales caught on camera at Eden

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 28 2022 - 10:17am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A pod of killer whales paid a visit to a family holidaying on the South Coast.

Footage of a killer whale coming in close to shore at Eden over Eastewr.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.