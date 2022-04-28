Illawarra Mercury
Julia Zaetta wants creatives to think big with Hessians on the Field at the Robertson Potato Festival

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
April 28 2022 - 11:50pm
Creatives of all ages will be fashioning hessian into garments for a unique competition, and the possibilities for what will be conjured up are endless.

